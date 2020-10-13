By the end of Monday, the Dew Drop Inn was expecting to hand out about 450 Thanksgiving turkey dinners.
By mid-afternoon, about 350 meals of turkey, potatoes, gravy, stuffing and vegetables had gone out the door of the Dew Drop.
“It’s been slower because of the weather,” said executive director Michael Quibell, noting the nearly constant rain on Monday affected the number of people attending the soup kitchen.
