The Dew Drop Inn has reached a 40-year milestone serving those in need with nutritious, meals, warm outerwear, companionship, friendship and trust.
The hundreds of people that visit the centre have become familiar to volunteers, and friendships have formed.
“They are family,” said Julio Chiodo, who has been the kitchen manager for the past seven years. “They all know us by name and for those who don’t care to share their names, we still ask them, ‘how are things?’ and make sure everybody is good.”
Chiodo says in seven years he has seen the numbers of patrons double and attributes that to many reasons.
“When I started. it was a 130-150 people coming to the centre on an average, and now we are at a 327 daily average,” he said. “Every year it becomes more busier . . . the people come . . . new faces, a lot more senior people. Every year I find my senior crowd grows and as they get into 60 plus, the numbers keep coming . . . now with COVID, it’s the the 20 to 30-year-olds that maybe lost some employment.”
In 2020 alone, the Dew Drop Inn served a record shattering 110,565 meals.
Michael Quibell, the centre’s executive director said right now they are not worried, but they are monitoring the situation.
“We are managing right now, but in the back of our minds we are a little concerned about how high the numbers will go,” said Quibell. “We are thinking of our limit as to what we can produce in one day.”
With a COVID-19 plan in place, Quibell says they are seeing new people come to visit.
“I think that is because they are directly out of work or just have low income right now,” he said.
Quibell says the centre has a lot of community support.
“We have two community kitchens, the Regional Food Distribution Association and Roots to Harvest, who cook for us once a week, which is a huge help, and the community has been absolutely amazing for support,” he said.
There is a COVID-19 plan in place which involves communication with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit. Meals are accessible by takeout with patrons accessing the dining room from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for a take-home lunch or 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for a pickup hot cooked meal. When they enter, they hand sanitize and access the food stations. The first station is hot/cold meals, the second station is hot soup, the next station is for coffee and tea and the fourth station is for donations of food and winter outerwear.
“They might not have the conversation, they might not be grouping together, but they do see each other on the line and they are getting a little bit more and we are making sure we are giving them ample food to go,” said Chiodo.
A new Food Rescue program has the schools bringing in items like carrot sticks and fruit which is always put on the donation table.
“All the Metro and Safeway locations are involved in the Food Rescue where the RFDA picks up daily and we get the food four times a week, which is wonderful,” said Quibell.
“We use what we can to incorporate into meals and what we can’t use goes on the table for the patrons.”
Quibell says the future is still filled with so many uncertainties but together as a community they will meet any new challenges that come before them.
“Hopefully solutions to lift our vulnerable out of poverty will be put into place sooner than later,” he said. “The Dew Drop Inn is committed to feeding the hungry in Thunder Bay for as long as our services are needed.”
