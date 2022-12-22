The prep work for a Christmas turkey meal is already underway at the Dew Drop Inn.
The Regional Food Distribution Association has provided the turkeys, which have already been cooked and carved. Dew Drop Inn executive director Michael Quibell said the turkey has been frozen, but will be piping hot when served on Sunday between noon and 3:30 p.m.
Patrons can sit in and eat their dinner, which also includes mashed potatoes, stuffing, vegetables and gravy, at the Dew Drop Inn or they can take it to go.
Quibell said he’s expecting about 400 people to attend the meal this year.
“Christmas is normally not as hectic or busy as Thanksgiving,” he said, noting many people will get turkeys through Christmas Cheer or it’s a time they connect with family.
This past Thanksgiving saw 682 meals given out, a new record and Quibell said it looks to be another record-breaking year in total meals served, including their takeout lunches.
In 2021, the Dew Drop served 120,339 meals and Quibell said he expects the number to reach 122,000 by the end of this year.
“I think the problem is just it’s a high cost of living and we’re all painfully aware that our dollar doesn’t stretch as far as it used to,” he said. “But if you’re on a fixed income, like our senior citizens or people on ODSP, this is really hitting them hard.”
While inflation has caused prices to rise this year, the Dew Drop Inn has been grateful for the community support it receives.
“We’re kind of keeping an eye out because everything is getting more expensive so it is costing us more to to do the lunches and to do the meals, but right now we’re in a good spot because of the community support,” said Quibell. “That could change. Hopefully the prices won’t get too much higher.”
If prices do get worse, Quibell said that means the Dew Drop will get even busier. He noted the strong community support this holiday season.
“We sincerely appreciate it,” said Quibell. “And we simply could not do what we do without the support.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.