Teachers at school, students at home

Native language teacher Sandra Bighead, prepares to teach remotely from

her classroom at Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School. Teachers will be

working from the classrooms at DFC this quadmester while teaching all

students remotely in their northern communities.

 Photo courtesy of Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School

The 125 registered students at Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School

will not immediately return to the classroom this September and will

learn remotely from their homes, at least until Oct. 28. The students

live in 24 First Nation northern communities located in the Sioux

Lookout District in the western portion of Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN),

and will connect daily with teachers who will work from inside the

school’s classrooms in Thunder Bay.

Dobi-Dawn Frenette, director of education and acting executive director

of the Northern Nishnawbe Education Council NNEC, says things are still

falling into place, along with funding, to make the school safe for

both students and teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Instead of two semesters, there will be four quadmesters,” said

Frenette. “We are working on implementing the recommendations from the

Northwestern Health Unit and Thunder Bay District Health Unit and we

are also following Ontario’s Stage 3 reopening guidelines and Ontario’s

guide to reopening schools to insure that we can safely open our school

to our students.”

Frenette says they are working closely with both the federal and

provincial governments to secure the additional resources that are

required for the safe reopening of the school.

“The funding has not yet been secured but it is an ongoing process and

we hope that the funding announcement (Wednesday) will have a positive

impact for NNEC,” she said.

