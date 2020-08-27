The 125 registered students at Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School
will not immediately return to the classroom this September and will
learn remotely from their homes, at least until Oct. 28. The students
live in 24 First Nation northern communities located in the Sioux
Lookout District in the western portion of Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN),
and will connect daily with teachers who will work from inside the
school’s classrooms in Thunder Bay.
Dobi-Dawn Frenette, director of education and acting executive director
of the Northern Nishnawbe Education Council NNEC, says things are still
falling into place, along with funding, to make the school safe for
both students and teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Instead of two semesters, there will be four quadmesters,” said
Frenette. “We are working on implementing the recommendations from the
Northwestern Health Unit and Thunder Bay District Health Unit and we
are also following Ontario’s Stage 3 reopening guidelines and Ontario’s
guide to reopening schools to insure that we can safely open our school
to our students.”
Frenette says they are working closely with both the federal and
provincial governments to secure the additional resources that are
required for the safe reopening of the school.
“The funding has not yet been secured but it is an ongoing process and
we hope that the funding announcement (Wednesday) will have a positive
impact for NNEC,” she said.
