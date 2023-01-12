The water supply at Wabaseemoong Independent Nation was shut down late last month due to the presence of diesel fuel, but the community emphasized the event was “accidental” and not caused by vandalism.
“We can confirm there is no investigation into any type of vandalism at the (water) treatment plant,” a Wabaseemoong news release said this week.
It added: “All accurate information will come from official Wabaseemoong channels. Please look to these official channels for correct information.”
About 1,100 people live at Wabaseemoong, which is located about 120 kilometres north-west of Kenora.
As of Wednesday, the water system remained shut down. An update released on Monday said the community has retained engineering company WSP, and is hoping the water will be running again before the end of this month.
“While preliminary work was undertaken to assess and resolve the contamination, it was unsuccessful,” the release said. “Samples taken following preliminary remediation works indicated that elevated levels of hydrocarbons (diesel) remained in the water.”
Last week, the community announced the water was “unsafe” for drinking but didn’t provide specifics.
In the meantime, clean water is being brought into the community for cooking and bathing, while grey water, such as leftover dish water, is being used to flush toilets.
“There have been set-backs along the way in the (repair) process, but we are continuing to work with everyone necessary to work as fast as possible,” Wabaseemoong Chief Waylon Scott said in the release.
After the presence of diesel in the water was detected, about 300 vulnerable Wabaseemoong residents were temporarily relocated to Kenora. Other residents have been moved to Winnipeg, but exact numbers weren’t immediately available on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.