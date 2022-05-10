Shuniah fire crews dealt with a diesel tanker on fire early Monday morning.
Shuniah Fire and Emergency Services received the report of the fire on Highway 11/17 about two kilometres east of Highway 527 around 3 a.m.
The first crews on scene reported a B-train diesel tanker smoking from the right rear axle with glowing metal.
An OPP officer had arrived on scene before firefighters and used a fire extinguisher to put the fire out but it kept reigniting because of the heat.
Fire crews cooled the axle and truck metal with water to ensure it didn’t reignite.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
In addition to Shuniah Fire and Emergency Services and OPP, Superior North EMS also responded to the call.
The scene was cleared at 4:20 a.m.
