Thunder Bay firefighters contained a stubborn fire at a Hammond Avenue scrap metal facility on Tuesday.
According to a news release issues by Thunder Bay Fire Rescue, the blaze began just before 10 a.m. By the time crews arrived, the fire had grown much larger than what was initially reported and additional crews were called in.
To reduce residual runoff to Lake Superior, fire crews used a foam based extinguishing agent to speed up the dousing of the blaze. The Ontario Ministry of Environment was notified and an investigator determined that contaminants did not reach the shoreline.
According to the Thunder Bay Fire Rescue news release, their investigation found that staff at the facility were cutting metal debris with an acetylene torch when the fire started.
“Hot metal ‘slag’ had fallen down into the pile of debris, thus igniting a tire and various other petroleum based products that were combined within the debris pile,” said the release.
Fire crews got some help from a large excavator machine that removed debris to allow access to the “deep seated” fire below. Heavy smoke, which blew out toward the lake, could be seen from numerous points in the city.
Crews had successfully extinguished the blaze by around 2 p.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported.
