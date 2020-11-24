Dilico Anishinabek Family Care has launched its 12th annual Christmas Wish campaign.
The campaign sees hundreds of bags filled with gifts for children in need every year. Since 2008, more than 6,000 gift bags have been delivered to babies, children and youth for Christmas.
Wish bags are filled with essential items, toys, books, warm clothing and learning tools and each bag is individualized for a child. A tag is provided with each bag outlining the child’s age and interests.
“As with everything in 2020, things are constantly changing,” said Darcie Borg, executive director with Dilico, in a news release. “This season with the pandemic, the Christmas Wish campaign is going to look a little different to ensure everyone’s safety.”
Normally, bags are available for pickup in various locations, but this year a new option is available. Individuals, families and businesses can sponsor bags and Dilico elves will fill the bag. Donation levels include $50 and $100.
Participants can also sign up online at dilico.com/christmaswish and will be provided with details around the child they will be providing a gift bag for. Individuals can then shop and deliver the items to Dilico’s Heath Park site.
People can still pick up a bag and fill it themselves, but there are a limited number of bags available for pickup. They will be available at the Starbucks in the Arthur Street Marketplace.
“Times have changed but the need has not,” said John Dixon, director of child welfare with Dilico. “Dilico Anishinabek Family Care remains committed to support families and children this holiday season. We understand that Christmas can be a really stressful time for families, especially this year. We are calling on the community to help make this holiday season brighter for children on Christmas morning.”
The deadline to register for a Christmas Wish Bag is Dec. 5, with all bags needing to be filled and returned by Dec. 7.
