Heart healthy diningwith your heart in mind is the focus of Northern Heart’s Dine with Doc event being held on Sept. 22 at the Chanterelle.
Dine with Doc is an entertaining and heart-warming evening of dining and cooking demonstrations in support of Northern Hearts, a local non-profit charity.
Local doctors will be assisting chef Franco Masdea in preparation of a four-course, heart-healthy dinner.
Dr. Andrew Affleck, Dr. Joseph Del Paggio, Dr. Mark Henderson, and Dr. Atooshe Rohani will be donating their time to assist in the preparation of the dinner, and Dr. Chris Lai, co-founder of Northern Hearts, will discuss heart-healthy living.
The evening will include music by Danny Johnson during the symposium at 6 p.m. as well as a complimentary scotch tasting.
Tickets are only available online with a deadline by Saturday of this week. For further information and tickets, please go online at:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.