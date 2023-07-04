Roots Community Food Centre started with a modest greenhouse on Thunder Bay’s Algoma Street more than 15 years ago by helping teenagers gain employment experience by growing local food.
Then known as Roots to Harvest, the organization has grown steadily over the years and on Thursday, it celebrated the grand opening of its community dining room in its home on Fort William Road.
“It’s something we did not envision way back when we started Roots,” said Erin Beagle, executive director. “At that point we thought we’d just do gardens and kids. What we were shown time and time again is that the community wanted more and also there was more opportunity and support for us to be and do more.”
Roots to Harvest grew and expanded to multiple community gardens, giving individuals of all ages work experience, and later moved into its current home on Fort William Road, eventually purchasing the building from Community Living Thunder Bay in 2021.
Beagle said every time the organization took a risk and or made a leap of faith, it only continued to blossom and she doesn’t think they’re done growing yet.
Roots became part of Community Food Centres Canada last year and Beagle said being part of that network amplifies the organization’s local voice to a national level.
That includes issues including food prices and access to food in the North.
“It informs the policy changes (CFCC) is trying to make at the national level,” Beagle said.
The centre features a commercial community kitchen and cooking programs for newcomers and adult education students. Roots offers a monthly ID replacement clinic and free tax clinics. Two free weekly meals — one Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. and the other Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — are offered for dine-in for seniors and elders.
Beagle said there are many reasons people show up to the centre. Some need food, some need a job and some need company and a place they feel they belong.
During the grand opening of the dining room on Thursday, Thunder Bay-Superior North MP Patty Hajdu announced $700,000 in funding for Roots Community Food Centre. The money, from Infrastructure Canada, will go to retrofitting the building to make it energy-efficient.
Hajdu said food has the power to bring people together and the centre offers people a place to access food and learn food preparation skills as well as offering employment opportunities for youth.
“We’re seeing there is a need for programs and services like Roots to Harvest that offers dignity to food access,” Hajdu said. “Everyone wants to live with a sense of hope and pride that they can contribute to their community in small ways and large ways.”
