For the fifth year in a row, Leadership Thunder Bay has provided turkey dinners for 100 families through its annual turkey drive.
More than $5,000 was raised through this year’s campaign to buy turkeys, stuffing, vegetables, cranberry sauce, gravy, desserts, breakfast foods and other groceries for 100 Thunder Bay families.
Shawn’s No Frills provides the groceries at cost and the drive was also supported this year by TBT Engineering, the Ontario Public Service Employees’ Union, Halfway Motors, Jones and Associates, Wanlin and Associates, Kari Chiappetta Consulting and Forrest Consulting.
