Carolers put on show

Carollers add atmosphere and some entertainment as patrons enjoy their Christmas meals at the Salvation Army Community Christmas Dinner on Sunday.

 Heather Peden

For the last 26 years a horde of volunteers have come together to make the Salvation Army Community Dinner more than just a meal.

“We try to make it a special event,” said Major Lori Mitchell, executive director of the Salvation Army.

The annual gathering in Thunder Bay includes a full turkey dinner for about 400 people as well as clowns, pictures with Santa Claus, and a toy room where parents can choose Christmas gifts for their children.

