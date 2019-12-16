For the last 26 years a horde of volunteers have come together to make the Salvation Army Community Dinner more than just a meal.
“We try to make it a special event,” said Major Lori Mitchell, executive director of the Salvation Army.
The annual gathering in Thunder Bay includes a full turkey dinner for about 400 people as well as clowns, pictures with Santa Claus, and a toy room where parents can choose Christmas gifts for their children.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.