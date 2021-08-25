Anyone looking to get rid of expired or unused medications or drugs can do so safely today during Drug Amnesty Day at NorWest Community Health Centres on Simpson Street.
Held in partnership with Janzens Pharmacy, Superior Points, Thunder Bay Drug Strategy and the Thunder Bay Police Service, the outdoor event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Members of the public can dispose of expired and unused medications properly and safely through the event. Keeping expired or unwanted medication in your home can pose a risk to you, your family, and the community. They could accidentally be passed on to another individual, obtained for illegal use, or contaminate the environment.
During Drug Amnesty Day, individuals can dispose of: over-the-counter drugs; prescription medication; cough syrups and cold or flu medication; illicit drugs and drug paraphernalia; vitamins and mineral supplements; and illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.
The medications and drugs can be dropped off confidentially and without risk of prosecution.
Last year’s event collected more than 200 litres of drugs.
