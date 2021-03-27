Last March, Bauer and Easton Taylor celebrated their great-grandmother’s 91st birthday with balloons and a banner outside the window of her apartment.
They never thought they’d be back again this year.
“It’s been a long, difficult year with COVID isolation, especially the first four months when no one was able to see her,” said Debbie White.
White’s mother, Mary Derkatch, turns 92 today and lives in the Sister Leila Greco Apartments.
White’s grandsons, 11-year-old Bauer and 13-year-old Easton, were back outside the apartment windows this week with birthday balloons and messages for their great-grandmother.
