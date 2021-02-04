Going out to respond

Thunder Bay firefighters used their air boat to respond to an emergency GPS signal on Wednesday, and found no problems after learning it had come from a docked ship.

 Sandi Krasowski

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue received an emergency distress call from the Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Trenton on Wednesday after they picked up a “ping” from a GPS emergency beacon that had been triggered over the ice.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue district Chief Joe Rucchin said the GPS signal indicated that the co-ordinates were out on the ice.

“Our concern was that it may have been a snowmobiler,” he said.

