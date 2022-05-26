Nineteen new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Thunder Bay District Health Unit on Wednesday.
The health unit also reported 182 active, confirmed high-risk cases.
The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre had 32 COVID-positive patients admitted on Wednesday with two of those patients in the intensive care unit.
The hospital’s occupancy was at nearly 106 per cent on Wednesday with the intensive care unit occupancy at 82 per cent.
