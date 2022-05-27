The rush to finalize all the finishing touches on the new cruise ship dock has resulted in something the community is proud of.
“Everything has come together here,” said Cory Halvorsen, manager of parks and open spaces with the City of Thunder Bay.
“We’re just putting the finishing touches on some of the surrounding site work. Some flagpoles are going up right now, they got the little walkway trail paved and the dock itself, the bollards for the mooring tie-offs are all installed and all our temporary fencing for access control for the weekend is in place.”
Landscaping has been installed with grass seeded, flower planters line the dock and a major cleanup of the Pool Six site has been completed.
New greeting and access roads, along with paved accessible walking paths have also been completed.
“I’m happy with how it’s turned out,” Halvorsen said. “It took a lot of effort between engineering, parks, tourism, contractors and all sorts of companies that we were relying on for the co-ordination who were involved in this.”
Members of the Historical Transportation Museum have also been busy sprucing up the area. Tarps were removed to feature the brill buses, landscaping was fine-tuned and rusty boats received a fresh coat of paint. A new accessible path has been created from the dock, directly to the museum parking lot that can be used by pedestrians and those who are authorized to be in the area.
The Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission reminds people that Pool 6 is a federally regulated cruise facility and access to the vessel will be limited to authorized personnel and guests only.
They ask that residents and tourism partners who wish to view the ship in port, to park at Prince Arthur’s Landing and walk or choose another vantage point offsite, like Hillcrest Park.
Traffic control will be in place along the road to Pool 6 and parking will not be allowed, to reduce congestion while the vessel is in port.
The Transportation Museum with the Alexander Henry ship will be operational and accessible during the Viking Octantis’s stay. Everyone is encouraged to visit the museum and the Waterfront District shops when the Octantis is in port.
The Viking Octantis will arrive in the Thunder Bay port around 6 p.m. today.
