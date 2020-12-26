It’s hard not to like a guy who gets something right and tends not to gloat about it.
When Thunder Bay doctor and Liberal MP Marcus Powlowski was asked this summer about the potential availability of a COVID-19 vaccine, he predicted — accurately, it turns out — that at least some Canadians would be rolling up their sleeves to get the shot before Christmas.
Though Powlowski wouldn’t describe himself as a clairvoyant, it probably wouldn’t hurt to ask him how long he thinks it will take until Canadians can stop worrying about the pandemic so much.
