As Dr. Jehan Zaib helps to fight the COVID-19 pandemic on the front lines at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, her family is experiencing racism in grocery stores.
While her husband and 18-year-old son — Munawar and Haseeb Syed — were out buying groceries on Thursday, they were yelled at by some individuals asking why they were out in the stores.
“Because of their colour, because they have a beard, (people) think we brought the COVID (virus) to Thunder Bay,” said Zaib.
“Wherever they went, people were yelling at them,” added Zaib. “They felt really uncomfortable.”
Zaib was born in Pakistan and moved to Canada 20 years ago. She did her medical residency at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre and has been a practising physician there for eight years. Her children were born in Canada.
For Zaib and her family, the racism they have experienced is heartbreaking and demeaning.
“It is so much psychological stress,” she said. “It is basically open racism. It means if we do good things that is fine but if something has happened here in the community, you are blaming us? We are not Canadian anymore . . . and you cannot stand with us?”
Zaib and other health-care professionals are making sacrifices during the COVID-19 crisis, treating patients at the risk of their own health. She’s been treating patients with the virus and working in the COVID-19 assessment centre as well.
“We are working so hard here,” she said.
At the end of her shifts, Zaib goes home and resides in the basement.
“I am in touch with COVID patients so I don’t interact with them,” she said. “I have no social life actually. I go to the basement and I live there, separated from the whole family. My husband is a cardiac patient. I don’t want to put his life at risk. My son has asthma. I don’t want to put his life at risk.”
Racism isn’t a new experience for Zaib and her family, but the COVID crisis has brought it to the forefront once again.
“It is a stressful time for everybody,” she said. “The people should realize they shouldn’t be judging people by their appearance and by their colour. The racism and bad behaviour will not help anybody. We are part of the community for 10 years here.”
And Zaib will continue to do her job despite the way her family has been treated by some members of the community.
“We are there to serve them,” she said. “We are there to help them and will continue and provide our services.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.