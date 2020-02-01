Patricia and Joseph Del Paggio’s biggest fan was their mother.
Nikki Del Paggio died from cancer last year and as a way to honour their mother’s legacy, the siblings put their two passions together and came up with Dancing with the Docs, a fundraiser loosely based on the popular competitive reality show Dancing with the Stars to raise money for the Northern Cancer Fund.
“I’m a drama teacher. He’s a doctor,” said Patricia Del Paggio. “We put it together and thought Dancing with the Docs. (Our mother) is our inspiration. She is the driving force behind everything we do.”
The Del Paggios recruited eight local physicians from varying areas of medicine to take part in the event and have them paired with eight local dancers.
Each duo was given a style of dance and will perform a unique routine on May 2 at the Valhalla Inn. The winners will be selected by a panel of judges but the audience will also get a vote.
