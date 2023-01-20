It doesn’t look like an off-leash dog park is coming to the Municipality of Neebing any time soon.
A slim majority of Neebing council talked down the dog park idea at Wednesday’s regular council meeting, but a public consultation questionnaire was requested for the near future.
“We live in the country, I don’t see any reason to have a dog park, especially having to spend $25,000 for a fence off to keep them in there and one happens to escape and runs out onto the highway because it got under the fences at the facility,” said Pardee Township Coun. Curtis Coulson. “We might get asked, ‘Is your fence not good enough to keep your dog in?’ I would say no (to a dog park).”
Neebing At-Large Coun. Gordon Cuthbertson and Crooks Township Coun. Brian Wright agreed with Coulson.
“I think it’s really a waste of money,” said Cuthbertson, who joined the meeting virtually as he was fighting a bout with COVID-19.
“We live in a rural area. If you can’t find a place to walk your dog — we have no apartment buildings, we have no condos. You want to walk your dog with a friend, you go meet the friend and walk your dog with them. I don’t think we should be spending money on this, so I say no.”
The dog park did have its proponents as well.
Scoble Township Coun. Brian Kurikka lobbied to have the dog park matter on Wednesday’s agenda. He felt the addition of a dog park would serve to have tourists stop in Neebing.
“(The dog park) doesn’t have to be large,” Kurikka said. “People do like to get together and we do see families come here to the municipal office to the playground. I thought this would be kind of a good location, not only for our residents, but for tourists going through also. It’s just another small piece to get people to stop in Neebing and our residents enjoy it, I thought it was a pretty good idea.”
Added Pearson Township Coun. Gary Gardner, “I think it’s not a bad idea. Like (Kurikka) said, people are travelling from the (United States) and a lot of people, including me — I don’t take my dog to the (United States), but when I go fishing, my dog comes all the time. I think that’s a good idea, if that’s the case, people can stop off, get information and walk their dogs at the same time. It’s not a bad idea.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.