A man walking his dog on the city’s north side was assaulted on Wednesday evening.
City police responded to the 200 block of Egan Street around 8:30 p.m. and found a male victim receiving treatment from a Superior North EMS paramedic.
The man had been walking his dog when he came across three people, unknown to him, who appeared to be drinking in a nearby alley.
The man told the three individuals they’d probably prefer another hangout spot as kids frequented that alley.
Two of the individuals left the area but the third person, a male, became confrontational and allegedly threatened to kill the victim’s dog before he assaulted the man.
Police located the suspect while in the area.
Shawn John Patrick Baxter, 46, of Thunder Bay is charged with assault.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.