Nearly a year after the final report of the Missing and Murdered
Indigenous Women and Girls Inquiry was released, Nishnawbe Aski Nation
Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler is calling out the federal government for a
lack of concrete action.
“It seems as soon as the immediate media attention ceased, the report
was shelved, just like we feared,” Fiddler said Wednesday in a news
release.
“I am disappointed at the lack of attention that this extraordinarily
important issue has received,” Fiddler added.
