Nearly a year after the final report of the Missing and Murdered

Indigenous Women and Girls Inquiry was released, Nishnawbe Aski Nation

Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler is calling out the federal government for a

lack of concrete action.

“It seems as soon as the immediate media attention ceased, the report

was shelved, just like we feared,” Fiddler said Wednesday in a news

release.

“I am disappointed at the lack of attention that this extraordinarily

important issue has received,” Fiddler added.

