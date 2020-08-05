Thunder Bay police have received complaints about a phone scam involving social insurance numbers.
On Tuesday, the city police service said it had received dozens of complaints about phone calls from people claiming to be representing the federal government.
In many of the cases, the callers claim there is an issue connected with the target’s social insurance number and may request they take money from their financial institution.
Police say the callers have become aggressive and threatening if the target is hesitant or refuses to comply.
