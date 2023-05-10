The cost of taking your junk to the landfill could add up to more than just a tipping fee if your junks ends up landing all over a roadway.
Provincial police are reminding spring-cleaning enthusiasts that a ticket for having an unsecured load is $160. If a scattered load is considered litter, that’s an additional $110, a provincial news release said.
“Securely seal all boxes, bags and garbage cans to keep contents from blowing away,” the release said. “Don’t rely on the weight of items to keep them in your truck.”
