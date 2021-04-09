Kenora district health officials are asking those seeking the COVID-19 vaccine to book appointments in their home communities rather than travel to another town — even if they can’t get an appointment on the first try.
“If there are no appointments left in your home community, do not book in a different location,” Dr. Kit Young-Hoon, the district’s medical officer of health, said Wednesday in a news release.
