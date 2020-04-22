With stress mounting during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, local counselling centres are expanding their services to deal with a pending “tsunami” of mental health issues.
“What is really interesting and I think important is lots of times when you have these crises in communities, what follows and lag a bit behind is kind of a mental health and addictions tsunami or reaction to the crisis,” said Diane Walker, CEO of Children’s Centre Thunder Bay.
The Children’s Centre and the Thunder Bay Counselling Centre have been operating walk-in counselling for more than 10 years and now they’re expanding those services to five days a week and offering alternative ways to connect.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.