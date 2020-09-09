The United Way of Thunder Bay is asking people not to attend its next fundraiser.
The organization, which supports dozens of programs and services in the city, is hosting a Recover 2020 No-Show Gala on Sept. 17 in the place of the annual breakfast the United Way hosts to kick off their fundraising campaign.
“You are invited to spend the evening however you chose,” said Albert Brule, United Way CEO, in a news release. “Mindful of everyone’s busy lives and the uncertainty of COVID-19, we request the honour of your absence for the Recover No-Show Gala. Please don’t come.”
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.