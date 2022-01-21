A transport truck is on its way to Bearskin Lake First Nation with donated supplies for the remote community that has been in a state of emergency since Dec. 29 due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
A large portion of the donation is from the Anglican Church of Canada’s relief agency, Primate’s World Relief and Development Fund, which supports people in need nationally and internationally.
“They just phoned me the end of last week that they wanted to give some money to support the Indigenous people in Northwestern Ontario who are suffering from COVID-19,” said Archdeacon Deborah Kraft of St. Paul’s Anglican Church.
Kraft selected the remote community of Bearskin Lake First Nation to receive the food and supplies valued at $10,000, which was shipped on Thursday morning from Westfort Foods.
Another $5,000 worth of personal protection equipment will be purchased for Kingfisher Lake First Nation.
“This is just a pure gift for the people at Bearskin Lake First Nation and I am very grateful that the church has been able to reach out and support them because they are really having a tough time up there,” said Kraft.
The donation happened very quickly with almost no red tape. Within 24 hours they had a signed contract and cheque in the mail, Kraft said.
The shipment was originally due to leave on Monday, but because of weather and mechanical issues, it was delayed until Thursday.
Sharon Angeconeb is a band member of Bearskin Lake First Nation who lives in Thunder Bay, and has volunteered to help out the community and worked to arrange what supplies they needed.
“There is no pharmacy and one of the most urgent needs is over-the-counter medicines . . . with the variants the children and babies were getting sick,” said Angeconeb, who also did a personal fundraiser with her family and raised $5,000.
Angeconeb learned that the Anglican Church was also donating supplies and she provided a list of items that the community needs.
Much of what was donated by the Anglican Church is food and baking supplies.
Angeconeb said many people don’t know the band office closed due to people becoming sick, resulting in nobody being paid during the Christmas holidays. It created a large need for food in the community.
Earlier in the month, Angeconeb went to the community to volunteer for the day and said her sense is that people are getting better and are able to go out again. The main concern is for the children who are not vaccinated.
She added that Bearskin Lake First Nation has a high vaccination rate which is believed to have helped the recovery process.
Home Depot also donated $5,000 in gift cards to the community that were used to purchase heaters, and humidifiers, because many homes use wood stoves for heat, which makes for dry conditions in the homes. The heaters are also child-proof so they shut off when tipped over.
Jeff Van Dyk, the owner of Westfort Foods, was happy to help, adding it was no problem getting the food prepared for the shipment.
Truck driver Alan Skene said the trip to Bearkskin Lake First Nation takes about 16 hours, and the ice roads are early this year and improving in condition. Ice roads don’t usually open until Feb. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.