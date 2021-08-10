It was like Christmas for some who picked up a free laptop at the Underground Gym and Youth Centre on Monday morning.
The free laptops were donated to the Underground Gym from the Conseil Scolaire de District Catholique des Aurores Boreales, that runs 10 French language Catholic schools in Thunder Bay and the region.
Evelyn Esquega was thrilled to pick up a computer for her granddaughter on Monday. Esquega said it was essential for children to have access to computers for school now and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
