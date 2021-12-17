The Dew Drop Inn received an early Christmas present on Wednesday in the form of a $30,000 cheque from Nordmin Engineering.
“When we were thinking about a charitable organization to donate to, we really looked locally and regionally,” said Kurt Boyko, director of Nordmin Engineering.
The Dew Drop Inn was selected by Nordmin Engineering as the best all-around place to support.
“Food banks and meal kitchens are not just providing a service, they are filling a need for the community . . . the need has increased through the rigours of the pandemic,” added Boyko.
The donation from Nordmin Engineering was a corporate donation.
“This is an amazing donation," said Michael Quibell, executive director, Dew Drop Inn.
"We depend on the community's support to feed the hungry in Thunder Bay. It has been a very challenging year for us. Our food expenses have quadrupled in a matter of three years so a donation of this magnitude is just wonderful for us."
By the end of November, the Dew Drop Inn surpassed the 2020 total and last year was a record-breaking year for the community kitchen. They are expecting to have served about 120,000 meals and lunches this year.
On Christmas Day, the Dew Drop Inn will be serving a traditional turkey dinner with all the fixings along with gifts for children who attend.
The dinner will be served from noon to 3:30 p.m. with 500 people expected.
