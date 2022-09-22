The Female Boarder Collective’s indoor skatepark is inching closer to completion with a lumber donation from Resolute Forest Products on Wednesday.
When Andrew Bishop, regional controller with Resolute, heard the Female Boarder Collective, a not-for-profit organization providing inclusive programs to people of all ages, was looking for donations for the construction of the Cinema 5 Skatepark, it seemed like the perfect opportunity for Resolute to give back to the community as one of the company’s core values is to provide a safe and inclusive environment.
“Obviously with a construction project, one of the key inputs being lumber that we produce right here locally, it was an excellent opportunity to support the cause,” he said, adding it was very personal for him to be able to support the program as a skateboarder himself.
“The initiatives the Female Boarder Collective are pursuing are awesome and we just wish them the best success,” Bishop said.
Female Boarder Collective executive director, Vanessa Bowles, said the lumber donation allows the organization to move forward with building the indoor park.
“Now we have all the (lumber) that is needed to construct the park and flow our money into other areas of this project,” she said,
Once the floors of the former theatre are finished, the skatepark should take about two months to complete. Bowles said they’re hoping to have it ready in December.
“Our goal is to open an indoor space for youth or anybody in the community no matter gender, age, ability to promote skateboarding, BMX and scootering in Thunder Bay,” Bowles said. “This space is being built as a safe, inclusive space for youth to be able to participate and grow and learn and allow them the opportunity to build and grow their self-esteem and self-confidence in these sports.”
