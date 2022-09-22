Resolute Forest Products’ Thunder Bay sawmill donated lumber to the Female Boarder Collective’s Cinema 5 Skatepark project on Wednesday. The indoor skatepark, expected to open later this year, is located inside the former Cumberland Street movie theatre. GC Rentals and Enterprise’s donated the use of one of its trucks to make the delivery. Pictured from left are, Tino Gusola, of GC Rentals; Ontario Sawmills general manager Terry Ouellet; Female Boarder Collective executive director Vanessa Bowles; Resolute Forest Products regional controller Andrew Bishop; GC Rentals general manager Pat Baxter; and Female Boarder Collective treasurer and 3Ride Sports owner Michelle Scott.