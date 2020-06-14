Roots to Harvest has received a donation of $15,000 from the Nuclear Waste Management Organization for their family food packages.
Roots to Harvest has been handing out food boxes on a weekly basis during the COVID-19 pandemic to families that normally rely on school breakfast programs.
“We all have a role to play to help people at risk,” said Mahrez Ben Belfadhel, vice-president of site selection at the Nuclear Waste Management Organization, in a news release. “For us that means partnering with community organizations on the front line.”
Roots to Harvest executive director Erin Beagle said with support from the nuclear waste group, the organization is able to help more people in the community for a sustained time.
“Having healthful, abundant and easy to access food during this stressful time ensures that hunger doesn’t have to be one of the many uncertainties that people are facing right now,” she said.
The Nuclear Waste Management Organization has supported municipal and Indigenous communities involved in the site selection process and potential siting regions throughout the pandemic. Contributions have also been made to the Northwestern Health Unit, Kenora District Municipal Association and the Regional Food Distribution Association.
