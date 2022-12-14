Dryden’s Hoshizaki House women’s shelter has received a $2,000 donation from the union that represents the facility’s 20 workers.
“Unfortunately, violence against women continues to afflict society now more than ever, exacerbated in the last few years by the (COVID-19) pandemic,” Unifor Local 324 president Katrina Peterson said in a news release.
“It’s imperative we support Hoshizaki House and the life-saving role they provide for vulnerable women and children in the Dryden area,” Peterson added.
