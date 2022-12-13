For seven years, Leadership Thunder Bay has held an annual turkey drive in support of the Regional Food Distribution Association.
However, because of supply chain issues this year, the charitable organization instead raised and donated $3,100 for the RFDA.
“The Turkey Drive has been something that Leadership Thunder Bay is proud to be doing for our seventh year,” said Matthew Villella, past president of Leadership Thunder Bay. “Yes, this year is a bit different, but we are excited that we were able to raise some funds for an organization that really helps and is much needed. We are looking forward to our eighth year and to keep this legacy going. Community leadership is an important pillar in Leadership Thunder Bay and by helping out such a great community organization we are helping our city become stronger, and we cannot thank everyone enough who helped to make this year’s drive a success despite the roadblocks.”
Local businesses and organizations also helped support the drive, including Copperfin Credit Union and TBT Engineering. Shawn’s No Frills is also a big supporter of the initiative.
“There is a lot of financial stress at this time of year, and a donation like this helps make those decisions easier since they don’t have to worry about where Christmas dinner is coming form,” said Brendan Carlin, community services manager at the RFDA, of the impact the donation will have on the community.
