The start of the Christmas Cheer campaign has been a little slow, but chairwoman Jolene Kemp says they will begin to catch up as the race accelerates into the holidays.
“This year we are stressing that we are gifting families with a week’s worth of groceries and we need your help — we could really use more non-perishable food items,” she said.
More food donations and monetary donations to purchase turkeys will make it easier for volunteers in Thunder Bay to assemble the “gift boxes” that will each feed a family for one week.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.