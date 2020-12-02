The United Way of Thunder Bay is anticipating a shortfall of about $300,000, after the cancellation of many normal fundraising activities this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, the organization hosted its first Show Your Local Love Day, asking people to donate online at uwaytbay.ca.
United Way of Thunder Bay chief executive officer Albert Brule said this is an opportunity for people to donate who normally would through a workplace luncheon or breakfast, dress down days or other events the organization usually hosts like its annual plane pull that had to be cancelled.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.