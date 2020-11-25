Your bricks are waiting

Sian Krassey and Christie Gushulak hold bricks for the buy-a-brick campaign in support of the Atikokan’s senior living complex fundraiser.

 Submitted photo

In an effort to support a $14-million fundraising campaign for a senior living complex, volunteers have started a new program.

The buy-a-brick campaign in Atikokan gives people the chance to give back by purchasing a brick that they can put their name on.

Bricks are $100 each and are available as holiday gifts that can be named in recognition of a person, business or organization.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.

