Resource guarding is when dogs take items and show signs of stress, such as hiding with the item or even growling when we try to get it back.
This behaviour is quite common in dogs.
You may notice it when you receive your puppy at 8-12 weeks, in adolescence (8-24 months), when you add another dog to the home, or have any major life changes.
Guarding is not a behaviour that you want to ignore at any age. The earlier you address it, the more successful your training will be. Guarding behaviours do not simply go away as the dog becomes older. Some dogs will display body language such as eating quickly, growling, showing their teeth, or air snapping. In my experience, dogs start with the most subtle signals and then if ignored will continue to increase the intensity of their signals, escalating to growling or biting.
The main things we see that dogs will guard include:
* Food or water bowl.
* Toys.
* Bones/rawhides or contraband (objects or food they have stolen).
* Their sleeping spot, such as a dog bed, kennel, couch, bed.
Some dogs will guard one or more of these things from people, from other dogs, or both.
The first thing I tell clients with dogs who guard is not to punish the dog when they growl. This may stop the dog from growling in the moment, but does not change the guarding behaviour. They will learn not to warn you with a growl and to go right to biting instead. I also suggest that they not chase the dog for the item or forcefully take it as this can be dangerous and make the guarding worse.
Guarding can be a hereditary behaviour passed from mom to puppies, particularly in free-roaming dogs such as dogs rescued from northern communities. In these environments, guarding behaviour is necessary for the dog to eat and thrive and therefore dogs who are reproducing are typically dogs who guard their food.
So if you have a dog that resource guards, what can you do?
Do not leave items that your dog will take around or at their level.
If your dog has something that may be harmful, then you can trade up for it by offering them something better.
If they do not have something harmful, then leave them alone and show interest in something else. The dog will often leave what they have to see what you’ve got.
Teach “leave it” so when they have an item you can ask them to leave it and they will think that they are playing the game.
Manage the environment. Feed your dogs in separate rooms and do not leave toys or bones out.
Give them scheduled times to chew on the bones separately and pick them up afterward.
Resource guarding can be a challenging behaviour to live with and it should not be ignored or taken lightly. I recommend contacting a certified and experienced behaviour consultant to deal with this issue.
Does your dog have any behaviours that you find difficult to deal with at home? Let me know by emailing caninelearning@gmail.com.
Anne-Marie Mayes is a registered veterinary technician, certified professional dog trainer, and dog behaviour consultant in Thunder Bay.
