Doors Open Thunder Bay returns this weekend with a full slate of in-person sites to explore.
The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, showcases the city’s historical, architectural and cultural sites by giving the public the chance to see them with their own eyes.
“Doors Open Thunder Bay 2022 explores our roots in agriculture,” said Laurie Abthorpe, event co-ordinator, in a news release.
She said 16 sites in and around the city are opening their doors to welcome people.
There are also three sites that will share their stories in a digital format.
“This event is a fantastic way to experience first-hand our community’s history, heritage, and culture — all free of charge,” Abthorpe said.
It is our hope that many will visit both in person and online.
Doors Open Thunder Bay 2022 in-person sites include:
• Canadian National Railway Caboose 78175.
• Thunder Bay Museum.
• Goods & Co. Market.
• Roots Community Food Centre, Lillie Street Urban Farm.
• TBT Engineering Consulting Group, N.M. Paterson Building.
• Model Ship Display, N.M. Paterson Building.
• Stanley Hill Bison.
• Harmony United Church.
• St. Benedict’s Church.
• Chapple Building, formerly the Fort William Grain Exchange.
• Chippewa Park Pavilion.
• Chippewa Park Carousel.
• Thunder Bay Tourist Pagoda.
• Rural Heritage Days.
• Lakehead University Agricultural Research Station.
• Fort William Historical Park.
The digital sites, which can be viewed on the City of Thunder Bay’s YouTube channel, are:
• Superior Elevator, Port of Thunder Bay.
• Keefer Terminal, Port of Thunder Bay.
• Red Sky Métis Independent Nation, sharing their traditional knowledge of Birch Tea.
