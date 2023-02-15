The Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge will be receiving their two new fire trucks, although they won’t go into use until late 2024 or early 2025.
At Tuesday’s regular council meeting, Oliver Paipoonge council approved down payments for new fire pumper tanker and fire pumper rescue vehicles from Twin City Industrial with an eventual cost of $1.2 million.
Council also dealt with providing an easement on municipality property to provide more electricity for the Thunder Valley Racetrack, replacing the south garage furnace, increasing the Rosslyn Hall caretaker’s compensation, leasing office space at the Murillo Hall to S.G. McKinnon Logging Inc. and adding an annual $129.32 fee for the use of the Rosslyn Village water drinking system on top of the approximately $155 they are already paying monthly on the currently little-used network.
“Things are tough and to pay an extra $129, they’re already paying $155 a month, that’s quite a chunk,” Coun. Allan Vis said. “I don’t know if the taxpayers should be paying for someone else’s water. I’m struggling with that question.”
Council decided on a due date of July 31 for the fee with no interest added to that amount.
A pair of bylaws were also passed concerning a memorandum of understanding with the Lakehead Region Conservation Authority on mapping services and the lease agreement at Murillo Hall for S.G. McKinnon Logging Inc.
The late afternoon meeting took a turn regarding Oliver Paipoonge Mayor Lucy Kloosterhuis’s report on the recently wrapped up Rural Ontario Municipal Association conference as Vis, who liked the way the report was presented, had some questions for the mayor about the ministers she spoke with.
“(Is the) environment compliance approval talking about the landfill cardboard situation or the expansion of waste oil facilities?” asked Vis, who didn’t attend the conference.
Kloosterhuis replied, “This is in regards to the waste oil. At one point it was not part of the (environment compliance approval) method or wasn’t a question or requirement on their application. We talked with them about this last year in August — they were (hemming and hawing) about it a little bit. When we talked to them now, they said this is going to be part of the process. There will be a section in that application and that’s what we were told where the municipalities would be contacted to please the municipality as to what they were going to do in regards to fire response and protection.”
Vis also had his reservations about answers from the Ministry of Infrastructure at ROMA.
“When we go to the Ministry of Infrastructure for funding for the fire department equipment and vehicles did not receive much positive response,” Vis said.
“That’s disappointing because when you’re looking at $700,000 for a truck and we just spent $1.2 million and where does the ministry think these small municipalities are going to get all this money from? It’s just not fair. I was sorry to read that when it said that (the ministry had) not much of a response.”
Thunder Bay-Atikokan MPP Kevin Holland of the Conservative party was scheduled to speak Tuesday before council, but had to postpone as he attended the state funeral for former Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion.
