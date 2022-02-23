The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre has 46 patients with COVID-19 admitted.
Among the 46 patients, 12 are in the intensive care unit. The hospital’s current occupancy level is at 103.8 per cent and the intensive care unit is at 86.4 per cent.
The Northwestern Health Unit reported 280 active high-risk cases of COVID-19 in its catchment area west of Thunder Bay, as well as three active institutional outbreaks in its region.
