Definitely Superior Art Gallery will be hosting their first exhibition in over a year.
The artist-run gallery had a home in the basement of the former Eaton’s building for 20 years when they left in March of 2019.
After a search for a new location in or close to the north-side core, the gallery settled on a site at the former Cumberland Cinemas.
“It was a pretty emotional experience,” David Karasiewicz, director of Definitely Superior Art Gallery, told The Chronicle-Journal.
“We had been in the downtown and helped develop the downtown over the 31 years . . . with large and engaging events and we were really comfortable in the space we were in,” he said.
