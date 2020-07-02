Thirteen people, including three youths, are facing accusations of cashing up to $70,000 in forged cheques.
The Thunder Bay Police Service’s economic crimes unit began an investigation in January of complaints of forged cheques being cashed. The cheques were made to look like they were from Dilico Anishinabek Family Care.
A total of 55 forged cheques were found to have been fraudulently cashed, police claim.
