Two residents of a long-term care home in Thunder Bay have died from COVID-19, as an outbreak in the home has expanded to 37 residents and 15 staff members.
“We are testing our staff members a minimum of every two weeks,” Southbridge Roseview said on its website.
“With community spread still being a major concern, this regular testing will help us detect new positive staff or a symptomatic staff early and limit the risk of potential exposure to our residents.”
