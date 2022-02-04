The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre has 51 patients admitted with COVID-19.
The hospital’s occupancy rate is hovering at 98.5 per cent.
Among the 51 patients with COVID-19, eight are being treated in the intensive care unit, which has an occupancy rate of 86.4 per cent.
The hospital reminds patients and essential care partners that wearing a procedure mask — level three or higher — is required while inside its facility.
All patients and essential care partners will be provided with a level three mask at either the screening desk or out-patient area, emergency department, labour and delivery, and outpatient clinics in other buildings.
Out-patient and essential care partners must wear a mask at all times. Masks should be replaced when damaged, soiled or wet.
On Thursday, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit expanded walk-in opportunities for COVID-19 vaccinations. Anyone eligible for a COVID-19 jab can come to the CLE Coliseum Clinic in Thunder Bay no matter what dose they need.
In district communities, weekly clinics have been scheduled and walk-in opportunities are also typically available.
