Story Time with Thunder Bay Drag Queens drew a modest but attentive crowd on Friday at Victoriaville mall despite the Fort William Business Improvement Area fielding what they called hateful calls about the drag event.
As part of the Farewell to Victoriaville Holiday Fair, local drag queens Lady Fantasia LaPremiere and Mz. Molly Poppinz hosted a story time with drag queens event, where they read several holiday-themed children’s books.
On its Facebook page, the Fort William BIA issued a statement that said it had been the subject of hate and anger regarding some of the programming slated for Friday’s event, which also included a holiday drag performance featuring drag artists Amber Ail and Faux Rocious.
“We have notified the police of the hateful calls, and we want to assure you that we will not be changing any of our programming or activities in any way,” the BIA’s board said in the statement. “Hate has no place here.”
The board also said it is committed to ensuring it creates welcoming environments, especially for marginalized groups.
Poppinz said the negative comments expressed about the event online were coming from a deep place of misinformation and a lack of education. It’s why they host events like story time with drag queens, which have been taking place across the city for years.
The pair read books about racial and sexual inequality and about accepting children as they are, said Poppinz, adding they also read about different cultures.
“We see and hear all of you,” she said.
In every art form, there will always be a theme, a venue, an audience and a message, Poppinz said.
“Every artist no matter their profession — whether a performance artist, a drag artist, a singer, a dancer, an actress or actor, or a storyteller — is going to change the way they present their art to fit the audience that they are being presented with,” she said. “No one is telling mainstream actors because you’ve done an adult film, you’re never allowed to do a family movie again. I would drop if Brendan Fraser never got to do another Mummy movie because he made a controversial film once or twice in his career.”
Poppinz said anyone who can’t separate the sexuality from what drag artists do at other venues is only proving the real problem they have is “we are gay people doing the same thing.”
For LaPremiere, story time with drag queens is a time where she sees children who remind her of what she was like as a child. She had supportive parents who let her dress and be what she wanted to be, but only at home.
“They understood if I did that out in the community, people would harass me or I would get made fun of,” LaPremiere said, adding children don’t come to drag queen story time with hatred in their hearts.
“I think drag story time could be geared to adults,” she said. “I think they would benefit from coming to listen to some of our stories. We like to foster a loving space.”
LaPremiere and Poppinz will be at Mary J.L. Black Library on Dec. 10 at 2:30 p.m. for their next instalment of Story Time with Thunder Bay Drag Queens. All ages are welcome.
