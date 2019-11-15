Dragon boats will be on ice during the Family Day weekend in February 2020. Fort William Historical Park announced the debut of the Ice Dragon Boat Challenge during the Voyageur Winter Carnival.
“We have ice dragon boats that have large ice skates attached to the bottom and the paddlers use paddles with ice picks on them,” Emily Carr, communications officer, Fort William Historical Park told The Chronicle-Journal, Thursday.
“Groups of up to 10 will paddle their way down the frozen Kaministiquia River racing it out,” added Carr.
Registration for the inaugural event is open now with Fort William Historical Park looking for as many teams that will register.
There will be a youth group category with paddlers from 12 to 17 who will be racing on Saturday, Feb. 15.
The adult group — ages 18 and up — will race on Sunday, Feb. 16.
The top teams from the youth and adult groups will advance to the finals on Monday, Feb. 17, the Family Day holiday.
