St. John Ambulance’s annual Spring into Summer trailer draw is back this year, but with an option for the winner to take home cash instead of the travel trailer.
A Coachman Catalina Summit Series travel trailer is the grand prize in this year’s draw or the winner can opt for $40,000 in cash instead.
“It’s an option to gauge what people are more excited for,” said Brian Edwards, regional fund development and volunteer co-ordinator for St. John Ambulance.
The trailer this year is also a little bit smaller, but that’s based on feedback the organization received. Edwards said the trailer is 26-feet, which seems to be the most popular choice.
The money raised through the trailer draw is used to fund local programs, including St. John Ambulance’s cadet programs, therapy dog program, car seat safety program, and its medical first response volunteers.
“It’s really far-reaching for us,” Edwards said. “It truly is the fundraising initiative to keep our community service units up and running.”
Online ticket sales will continue this year, but people can also purchase their tickets in person.
“We can actually see the humans come down to the branch to see them in person again,” said Edwards, noting with pandemic restrictions lifted, the draw is launching normally for the first time in several years.
“It’s not drawn out to fall time,” he added. “It’s a spring into summer draw.”
Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at both Canadian Tire locations in Thunder Bay as well as J&J Sports and D&R Sporting Goods. There are also designated ticket pickup days on Tuesdays and Thursdays at St. John Ambulance on Fort William Road.
Anyone looking to purchase a ticket can also call Edwards at 807-345-1712, extension 2.
The grand prize draw will take place on June 28 and the first early bird draw will take place on April 26.
