This year’s Spring into Summer trailer draw is more important than ever for St. John Ambulance in Thunder Bay.
“This is our largest fundraiser of the year,” said Brian Edwards, fund development and volunteer co-ordinator. “With us having to cancel Operation Red Nose last year because of the pandemic, this matters even more for us.”
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.